Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
07-13-22-29, Cash Ball: 5
(seven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: five)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
07-13-22-29, Cash Ball: 5
(seven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments