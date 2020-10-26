Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
6C-7C-10C-4H-10H
(6C, 7C, 10C, 4H, 10H)
10-14-17-20, Cash Ball: 25
(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
09-12-20-30-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, twelve, twenty, thirty, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
9-3-9-2
(nine, three, nine, two)
9-9-1-7
(nine, nine, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
