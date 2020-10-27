Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
JS-6C-5H-8H-10H
(JS, 6C, 5H, 8H, 10H)
07-14-17-24, Cash Ball: 3
(seven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four; Cash Ball: three)
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
2-4-0
(two, four, zero)
4-4-2-1
(four, four, two, one)
1-6-8-2
(one, six, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
