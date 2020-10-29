Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
JC-5D-6H-2S-5S
(JC, 5D, 6H, 2S, 5S)
04-09-13-14, Cash Ball: 3
(four, nine, thirteen, fourteen; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
9-8-4
(nine, eight, four)
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
7-3-8-9
(seven, three, eight, nine)
6-9-4-3
(six, nine, four, three)
11-28-37-40-53, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments