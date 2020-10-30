Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
KH-AH-6C-10H-3S
(KH, AH, 6C, 10H, 3S)
17-20-29-34, Cash Ball: 1
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Cash Ball: one)
14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
9-5-3-4
(nine, five, three, four)
4-7-0-2
(four, seven, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
