KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
KS-5C-10D-4H-7H
(KS, 5C, 10D, 4H, 7H)
10-17-25-35, Cash Ball: 22
(ten, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
0-6-1-0
(zero, six, one, zero)
7-1-0-2
(seven, one, zero, two)
02-06-40-42-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(two, six, forty, forty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
