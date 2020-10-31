Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
10-17-25-35, Cash Ball: 22
(ten, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
