Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
4C-7C-10D-4S-10S
(4C, 7C, 10D, 4S, 10S)
12-18-26-28, Cash Ball: 1
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
07-24-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 11
(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
0-6-2
(zero, six, two)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
1-9-4-9
(one, nine, four, nine)
0-0-8-6
(zero, zero, eight, six)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments