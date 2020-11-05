Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-10-13-31, Cash Ball: 22
(one, ten, thirteen, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-10-13-31, Cash Ball: 22
(one, ten, thirteen, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments