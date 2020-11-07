Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
JD-AS-9C-4H-10S
(JD, AS, 9C, 4H, 10S)
02-10-12-14, Cash Ball: 1
(two, ten, twelve, fourteen; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
2-7-0
(two, seven, zero)
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
9-9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine, nine)
8-3-5-0
(eight, three, five, zero)
14-16-37-48-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
