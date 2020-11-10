Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
05-08-22-28, Cash Ball: 19
(five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: nineteen)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
05-08-22-28, Cash Ball: 19
(five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: nineteen)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments