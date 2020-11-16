Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

The Associated Press

ROCKY HILL, Conn.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:

03-08-16-38-44, Lucky Ball: 15

(three, eight, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

November 16, 2020 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

November 16, 2020 1:58 PM

Lottery

KY Lottery

November 15, 2020 11:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

November 15, 2020 11:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

November 15, 2020 11:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

November 15, 2020 11:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service