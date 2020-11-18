KY Lottery

Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
KC-AS-5C-5S-10S
(KC, AS, 5C, 5S, 10S)
05-10-19-28, Cash Ball: 15
(five, ten, nineteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: fifteen)
08-13-35-46-68, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $176 million
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
3-3-2-1
(three, three, two, one)
2-3-8-8
(two, three, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
