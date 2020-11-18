Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
10-15-20-26, Cash Ball: 21
(ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
10-15-20-26, Cash Ball: 21
(ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments