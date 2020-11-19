Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
07-18-23-29, Cash Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
Comments