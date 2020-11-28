Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
AS-9C-8D-8S-10S
(AS, 9C, 8D, 8S, 10S)
10-15-22-26, Cash Ball: 2
(ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six; Cash Ball: two)
04-10-27-35-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(four, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $214 million
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
5-9-4-7
(five, nine, four, seven)
8-4-8-5
(eight, four, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $216 million
Comments