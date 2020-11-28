KY Lottery

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

AS-9C-8D-8S-10S

(AS, 9C, 8D, 8S, 10S)

10-15-22-26, Cash Ball: 2

(ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six; Cash Ball: two)

04-10-27-35-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(four, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $214 million

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

5-9-4-7

(five, nine, four, seven)

8-4-8-5

(eight, four, eight, five)

Estimated jackpot: $216 million

