Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

05-15-22-27, Cash Ball: 9

(five, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: nine)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 05, 2020 1:11 AM

Lottery

KY Lottery

December 05, 2020 1:11 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 05, 2020 1:11 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 05, 2020 1:11 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

December 05, 2020 1:11 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

December 05, 2020 1:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service