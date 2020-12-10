Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-05-10-11-31, Lucky Ball: 15
(one, five, ten, eleven, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
