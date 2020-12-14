Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

12-13-17-34, Cash Ball: 8

(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: eight)

