KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

JD-QH-6H-3S-5S

(JD, QH, 6H, 3S, 5S)

05-30-33-35, Cash Ball: 16

(five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five; Cash Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $310 million

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

2-5-7-0

(two, five, seven, zero)

0-9-8-3

(zero, nine, eight, three)

04-23-37-61-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-three, thirty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $287 million

