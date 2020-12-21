Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ROCKY HILL, Conn.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:

03-32-35-38-40, Lucky Ball: 3

(three, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: three)

