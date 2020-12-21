Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
13-15-18-22, Cash Ball: 14
(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: fourteen)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
13-15-18-22, Cash Ball: 14
(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: fourteen)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments