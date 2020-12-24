Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-9-5-6
(seven, nine, five, six)
