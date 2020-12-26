Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

3-3-2-3

(three, three, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $341 million

