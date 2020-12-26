Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-11-14-28, Cash Ball: 21
(one, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-11-14-28, Cash Ball: 21
(one, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments