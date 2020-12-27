Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
04-16-22-30, Cash Ball: 8
(four, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty; Cash Ball: eight)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
04-16-22-30, Cash Ball: 8
(four, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty; Cash Ball: eight)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments