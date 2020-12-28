Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-09-11-15-29, Lucky Ball: 14
(six, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game.
