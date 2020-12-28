Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

14-15-16-34, Cash Ball: 12

(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twelve)

