Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

0-9-2-0

(zero, nine, two, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

December 30, 2020 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 30, 2020 12:30 AM

Lottery

KY Lottery

December 30, 2020 12:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

December 29, 2020 11:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

December 29, 2020 11:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 29, 2020 11:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service