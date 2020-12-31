Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-23-29-31, Cash Ball: 6
(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Cash Ball: six)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-23-29-31, Cash Ball: 6
(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Cash Ball: six)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments