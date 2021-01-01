Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KD-JS-KS-6D-8S
(KD, JS, KS, 6D, 8S)
