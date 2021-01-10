Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
19-20-22-24, Cash Ball: 15
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four; Cash Ball: fifteen)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
19-20-22-24, Cash Ball: 15
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four; Cash Ball: fifteen)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments