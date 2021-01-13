Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

QH-JS-QS-2D-3D

(QH, JS, QS, 2D, 3D)

02-10-13-26, Cash Ball: 14

(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

6-1-5-0

(six, one, five, zero)

1-8-1-1

(one, eight, one, one)

04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

