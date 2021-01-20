Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

KC-6C-6D-2H-4S

(KC, 6C, 6D, 2H, 4S)

17-18-19-33, Cash Ball: 6

(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-three; Cash Ball: six)

10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $865 million

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

7-2-5

(seven, two, five)

2-9-1-2

(two, nine, one, two)

8-9-7-2

(eight, nine, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

January 19, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

January 19, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

January 19, 2021 2:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

January 19, 2021 2:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service