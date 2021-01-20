Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
KC-6C-6D-2H-4S
(KC, 6C, 6D, 2H, 4S)
17-18-19-33, Cash Ball: 6
(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-three; Cash Ball: six)
10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $865 million
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
7-2-5
(seven, two, five)
2-9-1-2
(two, nine, one, two)
8-9-7-2
(eight, nine, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
Comments