Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
06-09-10-14, Cash Ball: 25
(six, nine, ten, fourteen; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
