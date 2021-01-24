Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
AC-9C-4D-10D-9H
(AC, 9C, 4D, 10D, 9H)
06-15-25-35, Cash Ball: 14
(six, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five; Cash Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
8-8-7-9
(eight, eight, seven, nine)
5-4-6-6
(five, four, six, six)
05-08-17-27-28, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(five, eight, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments