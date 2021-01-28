Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
AD-6C-8C-3D-3S
(AD, 6C, 8C, 3D, 3S)
12-17-21-28, Cash Ball: 3
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
3-5-4-7
(three, five, four, seven)
2-9-6-8
(two, nine, six, eight)
17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments