Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

AD-6C-8C-3D-3S

(AD, 6C, 8C, 3D, 3S)

12-17-21-28, Cash Ball: 3

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

3-8-9

(three, eight, nine)

3-5-4-7

(three, five, four, seven)

2-9-6-8

(two, nine, six, eight)

17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

