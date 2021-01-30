Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
3D-5D-3H-4S-9S
(3D, 5D, 3H, 4S, 9S)
09-27-29-33, Cash Ball: 11
(nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eleven)
04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
7-8-6
(seven, eight, six)
0-6-2-3
(zero, six, two, three)
5-6-3-2
(five, six, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
