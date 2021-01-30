Lottery

KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

3D-5D-3H-4S-9S

(3D, 5D, 3H, 4S, 9S)

09-27-29-33, Cash Ball: 11

(nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eleven)

04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

7-8-6

(seven, eight, six)

0-6-2-3

(zero, six, two, three)

5-6-3-2

(five, six, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

