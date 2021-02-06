Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
QD-AD-6C-4S-7S
(QD, AD, 6C, 4S, 7S)
03-20-26-31, Cash Ball: 12
(three, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twelve)
14-17-28-29-44, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
5-2-7-2
(five, two, seven, two)
2-9-6-5
(two, nine, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Comments