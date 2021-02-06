Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

QD-AD-6C-4S-7S

(QD, AD, 6C, 4S, 7S)

03-20-26-31, Cash Ball: 12

(three, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twelve)

14-17-28-29-44, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

5-2-7-2

(five, two, seven, two)

2-9-6-5

(two, nine, six, five)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

