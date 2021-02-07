Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

KD-AS-2C-8C-9C

(KD, AS, 2C, 8C, 9C)

04-17-23-27, Cash Ball: 11

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

1-3-1-3

(one, three, one, three)

6-5-2-4

(six, five, two, four)

01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

