KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
KD-AS-2C-8C-9C
(KD, AS, 2C, 8C, 9C)
04-17-23-27, Cash Ball: 11
(four, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
1-3-1-3
(one, three, one, three)
6-5-2-4
(six, five, two, four)
01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
