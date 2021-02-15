Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-21-22-34-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
KY Lottery.
