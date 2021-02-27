Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

QD-6C-7S-8S-9S

(QD, 6C, 7S, 8S, 9S)

07-08-10-32, Cash Ball: 23

(seven, eight, ten, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

2-2-8-6

(two, two, eight, six)

6-8-3-2

(six, eight, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

