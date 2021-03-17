Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
QC-KC-KD-JH-8S
(QC, KC, KD, JH, 8S)
11-20-23-34, Cash Ball: 24
(eleven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
2-9-3
(two, nine, three)
5-4-0-6
(five, four, zero, six)
8-3-3-0
(eight, three, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Comments