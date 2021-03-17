Lottery

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

QC-KC-KD-JH-8S

(QC, KC, KD, JH, 8S)

11-20-23-34, Cash Ball: 24

(eleven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

5-4-0-6

(five, four, zero, six)

8-3-3-0

(eight, three, three, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

