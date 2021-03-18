Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

10-14-21-33, Cash Ball: 24

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

