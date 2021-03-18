Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-3-2-5

(six, three, two, five)

