KY Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

KH-5C-5D-3S-7S

(KH, 5C, 5D, 3S, 7S)

23-31-32-33, Cash Ball: 8

(twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

8-9-9

(eight, nine, nine)

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

4-0-3-3

(four, zero, three, three)

9-4-6-2

(nine, four, six, two)

04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

