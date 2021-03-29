Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-18-20-25, Cash Ball: 21
(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-18-20-25, Cash Ball: 21
(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments