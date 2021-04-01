Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
JC-KC-AD-4H-5S
(JC, KC, AD, 4H, 5S)
04-05-28-33, Cash Ball: 8
(four, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
9-7-3-5
(nine, seven, three, five)
0-8-4-5
(zero, eight, four, five)
03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments