Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-16-31-34, Cash Ball: 12
(one, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twelve)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-16-31-34, Cash Ball: 12
(one, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twelve)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments