Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-12-16-26-36, Lucky Ball: 4
(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-12-16-26-36, Lucky Ball: 4
(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments